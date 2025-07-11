Xinhua Silk Road: Ningxia goji berries claim over 61 pct of China's online retail sales market in 2024

BEIJING, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- The online retail sales value of goji berries produced in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region reached 1.53 billion yuan in 2024 (about 213.2 million U.S. dollars), accounting for 61.3 percent of the national market share, according to a report on China's goji berry e-commerce price index (2024-2025) released on Wednesday in Ningxia's Zhongning County.

The report highlights how Ningxia has achieved significant price premiums for high-end products like goji berry juice and freeze-dried goji berries through innovation across the entire industry chain including deep processing, demand analysis, and brand development. This success has provided a business model for other goji berry-producing regions seeking higher-value transformation.

Jointly compiled by China Economic Information Service and Ningxia's forestry and grassland administration, the report represents a key output of China's digital monitoring system for agricultural specialties.

It tells that China's goji berry sector saw year-on-year growth in 2024 across the four key metrics, namely online retail sales value and volume, average transaction price, and the number of e-commerce businesses.

Goji berries, also known as wolfberries, are a specialty with a long history and rich cultural heritage in China. They hold a unique position in the country's agricultural, health and cultural industries due to their health benefits, culinary versatility and economic value.

