Xinhua Silk Road: China's Liangzhu kicks off dialogue between Chinese, Roman civilizations

BEIJING, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Coinciding with the 2025 "Hangzhou Liangzhu Day", a cross-cultural dialogue between Liangzhu and Rome, the two ancient cities symbolizing Eastern and Western civilizations, was held on July 6 in Liangzhu, east China's Zhejiang Province. Over 110 Chinese and Italian delegates gathered to explore shared wisdom in ancient city-building and heritage preservation.

Photo shows the Mojiaoshan site at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Both Rome and Liangzhu are not merely scattered "open-air museums" but also "living laboratories" for cultural heritage preservation, said Cristiano Varotti, chief representative of the Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT) in China.

Varotti noted that identifying common ground helps lay the foundation for a shared future, fosters mutual understanding, and supports joint efforts to address global challenges.

Experts pointed out that Liangzhu embodies the spatial logic of "harmonizing with nature" while Rome showcases a sophisticated water management, both of which provide inspiration for today's urban construction.

Civilizational dialogue also involves practical cooperation. Donato Abruzzese, associate professor at the University of Rome Tor Vergata highlighted the application of virtual reality and 3D technologies to minimize physical contact and enhance interaction with heritage sites.

Balancing archaeology, conservation, and human development remains pivotal, experts stressed.

After touring the Liangzhu Ruins, Olga Di Cagno, an archaeologist and councilor of Rome's Fifth Municipal District, said China's achievements in preserving Liangzhu were truly remarkable.

Pledging to disseminate Liangzhu's conservation insights across Italy, Cagno noted that the visit revealed novel heritage protection and value assessment approaches and deemed such exchanges invaluable in the globalized era.

In recent years, Liangzhu has continued its "Liangzhu and the World" dialogue initiative, committed to sharing heritage protection and utilization experience, and building platforms for international cultural exchange. In 2023, it dialogued with the Acropolis of Athens, exploring Sino-Greek civilizational roots and advancing cultural synergy. In 2024, it conversed with Spain's historic city of Toledo on revitalizing ancient heritage. Through innovative forms such as the global touring exhibition of "Journey through civilizations: an encounter with Liangzhu" and the "Liangzhu Overseas Jade Database", Liangzhu culture has reached 14 countries and regions, including Greece, Cuba, and Brazil.

As experts concluded, preserving cultural heritage is not only about honoring the past, but also about shaping a shared future.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/346557.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Linlin Yang, [email protected]