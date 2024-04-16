Xello Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best College and Career Readiness Solution and Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech Categories

The K-12 College and Career Readiness Program is Recognized by Peers as a Market Leader

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Xello, the award-winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, was recognized as a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in both the Best College and Career Readiness Solution and the Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech categories. CODiE Award Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries. The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program.

"Being recognized as a CODiE Award Finalist in both of these categories is a tremendous honor, as we have been dedicated to helping students learn, explore and grow, both in and out of the classroom, for almost 30 years," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Co-Founder, Xello. "Every student benefits from opportunities to create a successful future through understanding themselves, exploring the options they have available, and building the skills necessary to make their vision for the future become a reality. At Xello, we help students craft a vision for their future and develop a commitment to pursue that path, giving them a greater chance for future success."

Through the Xello platform, students in grades K-12 can build self-knowledge and explore options beyond high school. Using interest-based assessments, they are matched with careers that best reflect their interests, while educators monitor and support student progress and college applications. Built-in curriculum and reflective activities help students build social-emotional skills and knowledge that future employers value.

"We strive to create an exceptional experience for our customers through an award-winning design that engages and inspires students of all interests, skills and abilities – and we work hard to ensure that the educators leading those students have the tools they need to successfully implement our program," McQuillen said. "We recognize that within a complex network of relationships – between students and their families, teachers and school staff, colleges and community partners and employers – we must always prioritize our customers' experiences and give them a voice in our continuous improvement."

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Xello was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation," said Chris Mohr, SIIA President. "These finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators."

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/2024-finalists . To learn more about Xello, please visit https://www.xello.world/en/ .

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Beginning as a small three-person business, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are now used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. To learn more about Xello's strategies and implementation options, contact Xello's team of Education Consultants .

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/ .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

