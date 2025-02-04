Double-header Win: Two Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for Xello!

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that Xello has won in this year's Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024 within both the Secondary Education and Primary Education categories.

The Best of 2024 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled and shone in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development or general management of education resources and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgement from Tech & Learning's editors, it's a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

Winning both these awards validates Xello's comprehensive approach to addressing the diverse needs of students across all grade levels, as well as our commitment to innovation and product versatility. These accolades serve as a powerful endorsement from the educational community, and confirms Xello as the college and career readiness solution of choice for students, educators and administrators at every stage of the K-12 journey.

The Tech & Learning editorial team have shared that "The awards brought a huge number of high quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning throughout 2024. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team."

"Winning the Tech & Learning Award in both categories is a tremendous honor," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Co-Founder of Xello. "For over 30 years, we've been dedicated to helping students learn, grow, and thrive both in and out of the classroom. At Xello, we believe that every student deserves the opportunity to envision a limitless future and the resources to turn their goals into reality.

We're thrilled to have won these awards and the recognition from the Tech & Learning team. If you would like more information on who Xello is, and how our programs help school districts and students across the US and globally, please visit our website at xello.world .

About Xello

Founded in 1995 by three friends fresh out of college, the concept for Xello was inspired by its founders' determination to help others avoid the all-too-familiar struggles they faced in finding fulfilling careers after graduation. Since its humble beginnings over 25 years ago, Xello has consistently invested in innovative solutions and grown as an organization to become the most trusted K-12 college and career readiness partner to states and school districts across the nation.

See Xello in Action

To learn more about Xello's solutions and services, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit xello.world or contact one of Xello's Education Specialists today .

SOURCE Xello Inc.

Media Contact: Monica Biesok, VP, Marketing, [email protected]