School District of Philadelphia Partners with Xello to Elevate College and Career Readiness for 200,000 Students

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Xello, the award-winning provider of K-12 college, career, and future readiness (CCR) solutions, today announced a partnership with the School District of Philadelphia. Beginning in the fall of 2024, Xello's suite of highly engaging and age-appropriate CCR programs will be integrated into the curriculum of over 200,000 students, ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade, across the district's 249 schools.

The collaboration is set to transform how students in Philadelphia prepare for their future, offering personalized tools and resources that will equip them to explore potential career paths, develop essential skills, and navigate the college admissions process.

"We are honoured to partner with the School District of Philadelphia and eager to get started helping Philly's students achieve their full potential," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Founder of Xello. "With Xello, we've designed a high-quality, engaging platform that millions of students are actually excited to use. But that's just half the equation. It's through a strong partnership with Philadelphia's district leadership and a comprehensive support system for classroom educators that we'll be able to integrate Xello into student's daily routines to make a real and lasting impact. Together, we'll make sure that every student graduates with the confidence, skills, and plans in place to thrive in the real world."

The School District of Philadelphia sought a new solution last year through a comprehensive Request for Proposal (RFP) process, aiming to replace its existing college and career readiness (CCR) platform. Following a rigorous evaluation of several programs, Xello was selected due to its proven success in other districts, its comprehensive and adaptable features, and its dedication to fostering equitable access to quality educational tools.

"Xello stood out to us because of their ability to provide a personalized learning experience for each student. Having lessons that are grade appropriate is one of the things that impressed us most." said Cathey White, Director of Special Projects at The School District of Philadelphia's Office of Postsecondary Readiness. " I love that Xello is truly a one stop shop for all things college and career readiness for grades K-12. And the ability for students to seamlessly complete tasks and activities all in one place for our (Future Ready PA Career Readiness Indicator) State reporting is a game-changer for us."

Key Elements of Xello's Partnership with the The School District of Philadelphia:

Comprehensive Online Platform: Xello offers a robust suite of tools designed to empower students at every stage of their academic journey. From career assessments and college exploration to resume-building and mentorship connections, Xello's resources allow students to take charge of their future with confidence.

Equity and Accessibility: Xello is committed to ensuring that every student has access to its programs. Its platforms are available in over 130 languages, minimizing language barriers, and they are designed to be fully accessible for students with disabilities allowing for equitable access for the district's large and diverse student population

Professional Development and Training Support for Educators: The partnership extends beyond students, with Xello providing specialized professional development and training for educators. These programs are tailored to equip teachers with the skills and knowledge needed to seamlessly integrate Xello's college and career readiness into their classrooms, ensuring that all students benefit from a future-focused education.

Impact on Students

Through this partnership, Philadelphia's students will have access to an array of tools and resources aimed at helping them navigate their academic experience with intention. Whether exploring potential careers, drafting a first resume, or managing college applications, all students will have a personalized experience that's designed to educate and empower them along their journey towards a successful and fulfilling life after school.

About Xello

Founded in 1995 by three friends fresh out of college, the concept for Xello was inspired by its founders' determination to help others avoid the all-too-familiar struggles they faced in finding fulfilling careers after graduation. Since its humble beginnings over 25 years ago, Xello has consistently invested in innovative solutions and grown as an organization to become the most trusted K-12 college and career readiness partner to states and school districts across the nation.

Recognized by industry experts with accolades such as the EdTech Awards' Cool Tool for Career Planning Solution and the SIAA CODiE Awards for Best Customer Experience in EdTech, Xello continues to set the standard in educational software design and exceptional customer support.

