Xello Marks Back to School as Recipient of Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence Winner

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Xello , the award-winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, today announced its recognition as Tech & Learning Secondary (6-12) Winner at the 2021 Awards of Excellence Back to School . The award coincides with the publication of the company's 2021 College and Career Readiness Report , which has shown the increased need for digital future planning resources as districts begin another pandemic school year.

"We are honored to be recognized by Tech & Learning," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and founder of Xello. "Young people can sometimes struggle choosing their life's work, and this process usually takes time. Through using Xello, students develop confidence in their strengths, a stronger sense of purpose and a clear pathway toward a meaningful career they can look forward to when their career exploration lessons start in elementary school."

Students in grades K-12 can build self-knowledge and explore options beyond high school while using the Xello platform. Using interest-based assessments, students are matched with careers that best reflect their interests, while educators have visibility into monitoring student progress and college application workflows. Students also build social-emotional skills and knowledge through the built-in curriculum and reflective activities.

"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."

In conjunction with the receipt of this award from Tech & Learning, Xello is also releasing its newest report, The State of College and Career Readiness in K-12 , which underscores the relevance of college and career readiness as an important part of back to the classroom.

The report surveyed more than 100 educators, including school counselors, directors of counseling, superintendents, principals, and CTE teachers and directors, about college and career readiness during the pandemic, as well as a survey of 400 U.S. parents, and found that:

41% of educators reported increased emphasis on college and career readiness activities during the pandemic

Social-emotional competencies were ranked as the top indicator of future-readiness with standardized test scores ranking as second most important

Student motivation ranked at 7.5 out of 10 during the pandemic, compared with 8.2 before the pandemic, a less significant difference than originally feared

96% of parents believe a future readiness program will benefit their children

80% of parents are very concerned with their children's preparedness after high school, but only 44% feel confident with their ability to help their children get future ready

For more information, download the full report , or visit Xello.world.

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world .

