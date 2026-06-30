Wu Xian Zhai brand Soybean Snacks recalled due to undeclared wheat and egg

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jun 30, 2026, 16:26 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -

Product: Soybean Snacks
Issue: Food - Allergen - Wheat
            Food - Allergen - Gluten
            Food - Allergen - Egg
Distribution: British Columbia

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)