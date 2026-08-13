Zhou Hei Ya brand Wide Vermicelli with Sesame Sauce recalled due to undeclared shrimp

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Aug 13, 2026, 12:57 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ --

Product: Wide Vermicelli with Sesame Sauce
Issue: Food - Allergen - Crustacean and shellfish
Distribution:
Ontario
Quebec
Saskatchewan

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SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international),  Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)