Zhou Hei Ya brand Wide Vermicelli with Sesame Sauce recalled due to undeclared shrimp

News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Aug 13, 2026, 12:57 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ --
Product: Wide Vermicelli with Sesame Sauce
Issue: Food - Allergen - Crustacean and shellfish
Distribution:
Ontario
Quebec
Saskatchewan
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
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