Mounit el Bait brand Tahina and Halva recalled due to undeclared peanut

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ --

Product: Tahina, Halva Plain, Halva with Chocolate, Halva with Pistachios

Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut

Distribution:

Manitoba

Ontario

Quebec

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

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