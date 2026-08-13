Certain Whole Foods Market brand guacamoles, pico de gallos, salsas, and prepared foods recalled due to Salmonella

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Aug 13, 2026, 14:31 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ --

Product:        Guacamoles, pico de gallos, salsas, and prepared foods

Issue:             Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella

Distribution:  Online                  
                        Ontario

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)