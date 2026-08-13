Certain Whole Foods Market brand guacamoles, pico de gallos, salsas, and prepared foods recalled due to Salmonella

Certain Whole Foods Market brand guacamoles, pico de gallos, salsas, and prepared foods recalled due to SalmonellaFrançais
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Aug 13, 2026, 14:31 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ --
Product: Guacamoles, pico de gallos, salsas, and prepared foods
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella
Distribution: Online
Ontario
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
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