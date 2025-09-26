TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) announced today the average premium rate for Ontario businesses in 2026 will be reduced to $1.23 per $100 of insurable payroll, down from $1.25 in 2025.

This reduction will help businesses save $60 million compared to 2025, as they face ongoing economic uncertainty.

"We're proud to do our part to help businesses and contribute to the economic prosperity of Ontario," said Jeffery Lang, WSIB President and CEO. "We're able to offer these savings because our team is delivering results, helping people to safely recover and return to work."

This marks the seventh time in the last ten years the WSIB has reduced the average premium rate, bringing it down by more than 50 per cent since 2017. During that time, the WSIB has also continued to expand coverage and services have improved for people injured or made ill at work. In total, average premium rate reductions and several surplus distributions have resulted in cumulative savings for businesses of approximately $21.5 billion over the last decade.

"Ontario is laser-focused on keeping costs down for workers and businesses in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty. This reduction to WSIB's average premium rate – the lowest in over 50 years – will save businesses $60 million to reinvest in health and safety improvements, stay competitive and strengthen our economy," said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

The WSIB also continues to provide more value for the premiums businesses pay, through a new streamlined registration process, more services available online 24/7 and providing free access to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety's Business Portal.

"We're helping businesses focus on what matters most – running their business," says Lang. "It's easier than ever for businesses to manage their WSIB account, while accessing tools and resources to help them keep their people safe."

Ontario businesses can access their individual 2026 premium rate statements exclusively through the WSIB's website starting in November.

SOURCE Workplace Safety & Insurance Board

For further information, please contact: [email protected]