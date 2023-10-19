World premiere of "In My Own Time" a documentary that explores what it means to die on your own terms

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - What does it mean to die on your own terms? "In My Own Time" explores this highly personal decision through the first-hand stories of patients, clinicians and experts.

Join us for the premiere of "In My Own Time" on World Right to Die Day, November 2, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Theatre in downtown Toronto.

Using first-hand accounts from people across Canada, "In My Own Time" offers perspectives on medical assistance in dying (MAID) less commonly seen in media reports and presents an opportunity to educate people on end-of-life choice in Canada.

The film follows the emotional stories of people across Canada who chose to end their suffering through MAID and how navigating this decision leads to life-affirming realizations with family and friends.

The film is directed by Sandy Clipsham and Blair Cameron of Ward 1 Studios, with support from Ed Video Media Arts Centre and Dying With Dignity Canada, the national human-rights charity committed to improving quality of dying, protecting end-of-life rights, and helping people across Canada avoid unwanted suffering.

"Death is not something we like to talk about and assisted dying in Canada is often misunderstood. "In My Own Time" is an illuminating and powerful film on a difficult topic. Through the personal stories of some people who've chosen MAID, the film illustrates the autonomy, empowerment and peace that assisted dying can provide to patients and their loved ones."

Sandra Martin, journalist and author of "A Good Death"

Internationally recognized medical and legal experts explain why access to MAID is worth protecting, including:

Dr. Stefanie Green , MAID provider and author of "This Is Assisted Dying"

, MAID provider and author of "This Is Assisted Dying" Jocelyn Downie , University Research Professor in the Faculties of Law and Medicine at Dalhousie University

As well as,

Kim King , friend of Audrey Parker . Audrey made national news in 2018 when she advocated for an important change in MAID legislation – the waiver of final consent.

The event will begin with a brief welcome message, followed by the screening of the film, and end with an insightful panel discussion with the documentary filmmakers.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online through Eventbrite. This is a seated venue and advance registration is required.

