New resource helps Canadians navigate end-of-life conversations and family roles

TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Dying With Dignity Canada (DWDC) and the End of Life Doula Association of Canada (EOLDAC) have released a joint resource to help Canadians navigate the challenges of end-of-life conversations.

When it comes time to navigate conversations about death and dying, it is not uncommon for families to experience complex emotional barriers and discomfort. The resource launched today by DWDC and EOLDAC offers insights into common feelings and challenges, as well as tips for navigating those discussions. It also shares observations about family dynamics and the roles that loved ones often adopt during difficult times.

Death is not always a single event – in many cases, it is a process that can span over months or even years. End-of-life doulas can help support individuals and families navigate these challenging times and plan for the future, regardless of the diagnosis or illness. The word "doula" is Greek for servant or helper. End-of-life doulas empower, educate, and encourage people and their families to be involved in end-of-life decision-making.

"These conversations are challenging to initiate but ultimately lead to meaningful outcomes and a better understanding of the needs and wishes of those involved. Having a resource like this or a doula to guide you through the discomfort can result in an easier and more sincere experience for everyone." Cynthia Brunelle, VP End of Life Doula Association of Canada

"Encouraging and supporting people across Canada in end-of-life planning is a big part of our mission at Dying With Dignity Canada. We know that initiating these conversations is difficult for many, so we are really pleased to have this new resource, developed in collaboration with experts in the field, to ease the process." Helen Long, CEO, DWDC

The new resource is free to download from the Dying With Dignity Canada and End of Life Doula Association of Canada websites.

Dying With Dignity Canada is the national human-rights charity committed to improving quality of dying, protecting end-of-life rights, and helping Canadians avoid unwanted suffering.

It is the End of Life Doula Association of Canada's aim to set the standard for excellent, compassionate, non-medical end-of-life care through doula membership, continuing professional development, and agency partnerships within a community of practice framework.

SOURCE Dying With Dignity Canada Inc.

Media inquiries: [email protected], 647-477-0831, [email protected], 438-366-8009