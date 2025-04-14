Sustained support for medical assistance in dying and advance requests confirmed in national poll

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - A national survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Dying With Dignity Canada (DWDC) confirms that Canadians continue to strongly support access to medical assistance in dying (MAID). The poll reveals that 85 per cent of respondents still support the original Carter decision, which led to the legalization of assisted dying in Canada. This consistent and significant level of support underscores how deeply Canadians value autonomy and choice at the end of life.

Dying With Dignity Canada's polling also confirms high rates of support for advance requests – a policy change that would allow an individual – while they have capacity – to describe in writing a future state in which they would like to access MAID. Eighty-four per cent of people support advance requests for individuals diagnosed with a grievous and irremediable condition, and 72 per cent support advance requests without a grievous and irremediable diagnosis. There has been a pattern of continued and sustained support for advance requests since the inception of assisted dying legislation in 2016.

"Today, there are thousands of Canadians living with a capacity-eroding medical diagnosis like dementia, who are simply seeking control over their end of life through advance requests for MAID," said Helen Long, the CEO of Dying With Dignity Canada. "At a time when political parties are searching for key issues that resonate with the vast majority of voters, they should be listening to the many Canadians who have been calling for advance requests as an end-of-life choice."

Advance requests are currently not legal under the federal MAID legislation but have been allowed in Quebec through recent amendments to the province's Act respecting end of life care. This discrepancy has created unequal access to advance requests for Canadians living in other provinces and territories.

"What a difference legal advance requests for MAID would make for so many people across this country who want to put one in place," said Kristine Johnston. "My husband, Jimmie, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011; he had eight good years but suffered at the end for five long years. We need policy makers to listen and act so no one else has to suffer unnecessarily like Jimmie."

This election, Dying With Dignity Canada is calling on all party leaders to consider the perspectives of Canadians like Kristine and Jimmie who have lived through the realities of a capacity-eroding medical diagnosis. Now is the time for all parties to commit to ensuring Canadians have the end-of-life care options they have been consistently demanding.

More data and a further breakdown of poll results can be found here.

A sample of 1,001 Canadians aged 18 years and over was interviewed on the Ipsos I-Say Panel from March 20-25, 2025. Weighting was employed to ensure that the sample's composition reflects the overall population according to latest census information.

Dying With Dignity Canada is the national human-rights charity committed to improving quality of dying, protecting end-of-life rights, and helping people across Canada avoid unwanted suffering.

