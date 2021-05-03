Through a fun, child-friendly resource package, easily accessible online , Food For Thought teaches kids about food insecurity through colouring, drawing, story writing and comic design activities to be completed at home or in the classroom. It's meant to spark age-appropriate conversations, and includes helpful information and talking points for parents and teachers to use.

"Hunger isn't just an issue in far away places, it's happening right here in Canada and can be a very vulnerable feeling for anyone to deal with, especially children. Mealshare understands how challenging this conversation with children can be which is why they have partnered with SkipTheDishes to introduce Food For Thought and create engaging activities to help drive dialogue," says Derek Juno, Executive Vice President, Mealshare.

Once activities are completed, children are encouraged to submit their work to [email protected]. For each submission received, SkipTheDishes will donate five meals to children in need, in addition to kicking off the campaign with a $25,000 donation to a local children's charity that is partnered with Mealshare.

"We recognize that this past year has been challenging for Canadians, especially those with children," says Kevin Edwards, CEO SkipTheDishes. "It is important to us, with our Canadian roots, to ensure that our communities have access to safe, healthy food. Our hope is that through this partnership with Mealshare, we will be able to educate and engage Canadians on the issue of youth food insecurity in Canada."

As part of the campaign, resource packages have already begun to be distributed to schools across Canada. Parents can visit pages.mealshare.ca/foodforthought to get additional information and to download the package to complete at home.

About Mealshare

Mealshare was launched in July 2013 in Calgary, AB, and then quickly expanded across Canada. Currently, Mealshare is partnered with over 1200 restaurants in 450+ Canadian communities. To date, Mealshare has been able to provide over 3,900,000 meals to youth in need.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 30,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada. Since the start of the pandemic, SkipTheDishes has worked alongside their partners to help them navigate the effects of COVID-19. To date, Skip has provided over $43 million to its restaurant partners in commission rebates and order-driving initiatives, while remaining the most affordable way for customers to get food delivered across the country. Food For Thought is another way in which SkipTheDishes continues to support Canadians through COVID-19 and beyond.

