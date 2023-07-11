TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - All individuals have the right to a safe workplace. Sexual harassment impacts the health and well-being of those involved, as well as their capacity to do their best at their jobs. Creating and maintaining workplaces where everyone – no matter their gender identity or expression – can feel safe and respected is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Member of Parliament for York South-Weston, announced the Government of Canada's support to the Woman Abuse Council of Toronto for their project, Supporting Safe STEM Workplaces.

The Supporting Safe STEM Workplaces project is working to improve access to legal supports and resources for victims of sexual harassment in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) industry workplaces across Canada. In response to the high rates of sexual harassment in STEM workplaces, project representatives are working directly with STEM industry partners to better understand how to respond to and prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. The project will provide tailored support and training to help workplaces prevent sexual harassment, develop comprehensive policies, establish trauma-informed methods of reporting and develop solutions to ensure safe workplace policy, practice and culture.

Justice Canada is providing $371,922 over three years (2021-2024) to the Woman Abuse Council of Toronto. Funding is provided under the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program, which supports initiatives that work towards ensuring an accessible, efficient and fair system of justice for all.

Today's announcement is part of Budget 2018's investment of $50 million over five years to address workplace sexual harassment. Of this amount, $25 million is supporting the provision of free legal information and advice to persons who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. Another $25 million is supporting the development of public legal education and information resources for employees and employers.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe and secure at work. The Supporting Safe STEM Workplaces project is providing tailored public awareness and training about sexual harassment in the science, technology, engineering and math industry. This industry-specific approach is vital to ensuring both better prevention of, and responses to sexual harassment in the STEM workplaces."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"The $371,922 of funding through the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program is helping support the important work the Women Abuse Council of Toronto is doing to address sexual harassment in the workplace. I'm confident that this funding will help make a meaningful difference to individuals who have or are experiencing sexual harassment in their workplace."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen,

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Member of Parliament for York South-Weston

"The Supporting Safe STEM Workplaces project will help WomanACT provide tailored training, support, and disseminate public legal information and resources to employers in the STEM sectors. We look forward to partnering and supporting access to resources for victims of sexual harassment in STEM industry workplaces across Canada.''

Harmy Mendoza

Executive Director, Woman Abuse Council of Toronto

In 2018, Statistics Canada released a study on all forms of harassment in Canadian workplaces. Statistics Canada found 19% of women and 13% of men reported that they had experienced harassment in their workplace. Women were more likely to report sexual harassment in their workplaces.

released a study on all forms of harassment in Canadian workplaces. Statistics found 19% of women and 13% of men reported that they had experienced harassment in their workplace. Women were more likely to report sexual harassment in their workplaces. The primary work of the Woman Abuse Council of Toronto is to work collaboratively to eradicate violence against women and advance gender equity through coordination, community mobilization, research, policy, and education.

is to work collaboratively to eradicate violence against women and advance gender equity through coordination, community mobilization, research, policy, and education. In Budget 2018, the Government of Canada responded to public and stakeholder concerns related to workplace sexual harassment by investing $50 million over five years through two Department of Justice Canada programs, the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program (JPIP) and the Legal Aid Program.

responded to public and stakeholder concerns related to workplace sexual harassment by investing over five years through two Department of programs, the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program (JPIP) and the Legal Aid Program. The $25 million in JPIP funding supports the development of public legal education and information (PLEI) outreach programs to better inform workers, particularly those most vulnerable, about their rights and how they can access help if they have been harassed in the workplace.

in JPIP funding supports the development of public legal education and information (PLEI) outreach programs to better inform workers, particularly those most vulnerable, about their rights and how they can access help if they have been harassed in the workplace. The $25 million in Legal Aid Program funding provides access to free legal information and advice to persons who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, regardless of their economic status.

in Legal Aid Program funding provides access to free legal information and advice to persons who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, regardless of their economic status. The Justice Partnership and Innovation Program (JPIP) provides contribution funding for projects that support a fair, relevant and accessible Canadian justice system. JPIP supports activities that respond effectively to the changing conditions affecting Canadian justice policy. Priorities include access to justice, family violence, and emerging justice issues.

