CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - All individuals have the right to a safe workplace with fair treatment for all. Sexual harassment impacts the health and well-being of those involved, as well as their ability to perform their jobs to the best of their ability. Creating and maintaining workplaces where everyone – no matter their gender identity or expression – can be safe, respected and able to focus on their work is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, announced the Government of Canada's support to The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services for their project Healthier and Safer Alberta Workplaces.

The Healthier and Safer Alberta Workplaces project will address workplace sexual harassment across Alberta. The first component of the project is the design and delivery of a provincial public awareness campaign promoting a positive response to disclosures of workplace sexual harassment. The campaign will direct individuals affected by workplace sexual harassment to a professional, specialized and confidential, source who will respond with compassion and support and assist individuals to make an informed choice about reporting. The second component is the delivery of workplace training curriculum to educate employees and employers about workplace sexual harassment, and promoting a culture of respect and safety.

The Department of Justice Canada is providing more than $1.34 million over five years to the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services. Funding is provided under the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program, which supports initiatives that work toward our goal of ensuring an accessible, efficient and fair system of justice for all

Today's announcement is part of the Budget 2018's $50 million over five years of funding to address workplace sexual harassment. Of this amount, $25 million is dedicated to organizations so that they can increase their ability to provide legal advice and information to support complainants of sexual harassment in the workplace. Another $25 million is dedicated to organizations to enable them to provide public legal education and information to workers.

Quotes

"Everyone has the right to feel safe and secure in their workplace. I am pleased to support the Healthier and Safer Alberta Workplaces project, which will provide public awareness and training about workplace sexual harassment across Alberta. We all have important roles to play in creating and maintaining workspaces where everyone can feel safe and respected."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"This funding will help support the great work the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services is doing regarding workplace sexual harassment. We are confident that this funding will help make a difference for individuals who experience sexual harassment in their workplace."

Kevin Lamoureux,

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"In Alberta, 1 in 5 workers has experienced sexual harassment. About a third (36%) would report an incident to a manager; only 15% would report to Human Resources. These unresolved incidents pose serious health and safety risks for people and organizations. This funding by Justice Canada will enable AASAS to lead a ground-breaking prevention-focused campaign—set to launch later this month—that will change the way Albertans work together and reduce the incidents of workplace sexual harassment."

Deb Tomlinson,

CEO of The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services

Quick Facts

The primary work of the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services is to provide leadership, coordination and collaboration of sexual assault services in Alberta .

. In 2018, Statistics Canada released a study on all forms of harassment in Canadian workplaces. Statistics Canada found 19% of women and 13% of men reported that they had experienced harassment in their workplace. Women were more likely to report sexual harassment in their workplaces.

released a study on all forms of harassment in Canadian workplaces. Statistics found 19% of women and 13% of men reported that they had experienced harassment in their workplace. Women were more likely to report sexual harassment in their workplaces. In 2016, 48% of workers in Canada were women (Statistics Canada, 2017), and in a survey conducted by Employment and Social Development Canada in 2017, 94% of respondents who reported experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace were women.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Department of Justice Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. Follow Minister Lametti on Twitter: @MinJusticeEn.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/news-nouv/rss.html

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, (613) 992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.justice.gc.ca

