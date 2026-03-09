GATINEAU, QC, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, will be in Ottawa to announce a significant investment through the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

The Minister will be accompanied by Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament for Orléans.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026 Time: 9:15 a.m. EDT Place: OakWood Headquarters 865 Taylor Creek Drive Ottawa, Ontario

Notes for media:

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For information: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]