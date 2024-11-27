OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) held its annual Lobby Day this week, bringing 300 workers and labour leaders from across the country on Parliament Hill to meet with elected officials. These face-to-face conversations serve as a critical platform for workers to share their personal experiences and advocate for the urgent action needed to address the pressing challenges facing Canadians today.

Workers will advocate, propose solutions, and demand immediate action on three key priorities: making life more affordable, supporting workers, and strengthening Canada's public health care system.

The rising costs, on everything, has imposed an immense strain on working families. Canada's unions are urging the federal government to take decisive action to make life more affordable for Canadians.

"This isn't just an affordability crisis—it's an inequality crisis. Canadians are being squeezed from every angle, and the government has a responsibility to act now", said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. "Housing, groceries, healthcare—these aren't luxuries; they are basic human rights. It's time for bold action to make life affordable and hold corporations accountable for their role in this crisis."

Canada's unions are demanding strong government actions that support workers and the economy. This includes expanding EI access, investing in skills training, strengthening the care economy, and improving workplace standards and union access to protect workers' rights and ensure better working conditions.

Furthermore, Canada's unions are demanding concrete actions to protect and strengthen our public healthcare system. From coast-to-coast, workers agree that healthcare must remain a universal right, driven by need—not by the ability to pay or private insurance coverage. The growing shift toward privatization threatens equitable access to care. People don't need less access to care, they need meaningful investments in public healthcare.

"Every day, workers are feeling the pinch of higher costs, a strained and underfunded public health system with an exhausted and overburdened workforce, and inadequate workplace protections. Lobby Day is our opportunity for workers to bring these urgent concerns directly to decision-makers and demand action," said Bea Bruske. "Canada's unions are ready to work with the government to find solutions that will improve the lives of millions of Canadians."

