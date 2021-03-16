Workers mark the one-year anniversary of federal inaction on aviation

Unifor is part of an industry-wide coalition that has been sounding the alarm about the aviation sector's dire state for nearly a year. The union published a detailed policy paper filled with science-based, practical and far-reaching proposals to get the industry back on its feet and aviation workers safely back to work.

At today's news conference, streamed on Facebook, Dias was joined by several Unifor local union presidents representing aviation workers to renew the call for a national recovery plan. The leaders say the plan must ensure services are preserved and remote locations do not lose service or the vital connections to medicine, business, family, and friends.

We've worked with employers and experts to present sensible options for the government," said Dias. "One year of inaction is a shameful anniversary. What is the federal government waiting for?"

Unifor also recommends a national recovery plan include adapting border restrictions to safely reopen borders in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization's Universal Standard to implement rapid testing and dynamic quarantine.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

