Workers fight for fair wage as Shorelines Casino strike begins

BELLEVILLE, ON, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - At 1 a.m. a strike commenced at Shorelines Casino Belleville. Picket lines will be erected later in the morning.

Bargaining committees for Unifor Local 1090 and the employer worked late into the night to reach an agreement. Parties will resume meetings again on Friday, October 22 with the goal of resolving the dispute to resume casino operations.

Local 1090 members at Shorelines Belleville rejected the employer's most recent offer by 84% on October 20. The union represents 93 workers at the casino in table games, slots, food and beverage, kitchen and culinary, facilities and housekeeping, guest services, and cashiering.

