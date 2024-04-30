Workers at Gibraltar mine vote to strike

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 3018 have voted 98% in favour of taking legal strike action against Gibraltar Mines if a fair settlement cannot be reached in May 2024.

"The employer's bargaining committee must get serious about resolving key outstanding issues if it wants to avoid strike action," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

A large industrial digger loading a truck with rocks. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor negotiators say that the company is resisting wage increases and recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday nor the Leave for Traditional Aboriginal Practices outlined in the federal labour code.

Taseko and Unifor began contract negotiations in February 2024. At the time, Unifor members highlighted wages, safety improvements, and equitable workplace accountability as the top priorities.

Negotiations continue this week in Williams Lake and, if necessary, more meeting dates are scheduled at the end of May towards the contract deadline.

Taseko owns and operates the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine. It is the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada and the largest employer in the Cariboo region. The current collective agreement expires on May 31.

Local 3018 represents 550 workers at the copper mine north of Williams Lake in British Columbia.

