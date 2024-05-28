Workers at Amazon win the right to vote on forming a union with Unifor

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Workers at the Amazon facility in Delta can vote this week to join Canada's largest union in the private sector after the B.C. Labour Relations Board (BCLRB) dealt with Unifor's application on May 27, 2024.

"The power of union representation is within reach for Amazon workers at Delta," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The best way to have a strong voice at work is to vote to join our union and send your employer a clear collective message."

After hundreds of workers at the facility signed confidential union cards, Unifor made an application to the BCLRB to certify the unit. Following a hearing yesterday, the Board has issued an order for a confidential vote.

Voting will take place between 3 p.m. PT May 28 and 12 noon on May 31. A simple majority of votes cast will make Unifor their official bargaining representative.

"Thousands of warehouse workers across Canada are already represented by Unifor and enjoy the higher wages, extended benefits, and job security of a union," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Workers at Amazon deserve a union."

Workers at an Amazon facility first formed a union in April 2022 at the "JFK8" distribution centre on Staten Island in New York State and were joined recently by workers at the "DXT4" warehouse in Laval, QC.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

