WORK BEGINS ON THE ANWATAN-MIGUAM PROJECT IN VAL-D'OR

VAL-D'OR, QC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Val-d'Or and the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre have announced the start of construction of the Anwatan-Miguam project, which will add 23 transitional housing units in Val-d'Or for people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. The project represents a total investment of $12 million.

The announcement was made today in the presence of Jean Boulet, Quebec Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; as well as Ian Lafrenière, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit; Céline Brindamour, Mayor of Val-d'Or; and Édith Cloutier, Executive Director of the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre.

Once completed, the Anwatan-Miguam building will provide residents with residential stability and access to a range of support services to help them improve their living conditions. This project addresses the need for transitional housing to help people who want to break free from homelessness in the Val d'Or area.

Nearly $8.3 million is being provided to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) AccèsLogis program, including a $5.8-million grant from the Government of Canada under the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec is also contributing $2.1 million through tripartite agreements. In addition, the SHQ is securing the organization's mortgage loan.

The City of Val-d'Or is contributing to the project on a number of levels. This includes a financial contribution of $100,000 made through a municipal program under which it can provide financial assistance to a co-operative or other organization for projects eligible for the AccèsLogis Québec program, and a 35-year property tax holiday (excluding service taxes).

Quotes:

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today, we're celebrating the groundbreaking of 23 housing units in Val-d'Or. This is further proof of our determination to act quickly to increase the supply of housing throughout Quebec. I applaud the commitment of our project partners. Creating even more social, affordable and inclusive housing will benefit all Quebecers."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"As the Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, I'm very proud to be taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new housing that will welcome many members of Indigenous communities in Abitibi-Témiscamingue et the Nord-du-Québec Region. Developing the region requires, among other things, the construction of new housing projects like the one announced today."

Jean Boulet, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region

"I am delighted that this announcement was made on National Indigenous Peoples Day. I am hopeful that more projects like Anwatan-Miguam will be built across Quebec and am always proud to see such initiatives, by and for First Nations, realized. I applaud the efforts of everyone involved and thank you for your work, which really changes lives."

Ian Lafrenière, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"The housing situation is a major issue, especially when it comes to social and affordable housing. The City of Val-d'Or is happy to support this project to build 23 transitional housing units, which will provide stable housing and support for vulnerable people. Its residents will be able to live independently and thereby continue along their path in a safe and caring living environment."

Céline Brindamour, Mayor of Val-d'Or

The construction of the Anwatan-Miguam social housing project will have a positive and significant impact on the Indigenous residents of the city. It conveys a message of hope to those seeking a path to well-being by providing them with an opportunity to find the balance they need to rebuild. Together, we can contribute to building a society where every Indigenous person can thrive by being proud of their identity, feeling valued and having the same opportunities as everyone else. "

Oscar Kistabish, Chair of the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre Board of Directors

Highlights:

All eligible tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance, spread over five years, is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Val-d'Or (10%).

(10%). The Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre — the organization behind this project — is a hub of urban services, a living environment and a cultural anchor for First Peoples. It is dedicated to well-being, justice and social inclusion, and it promotes harmonious coexistence in the community.

