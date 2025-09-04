OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is holding a public comment period on proposed amendments to the decision statement for the Woodfibre LNG Project, a natural gas liquefaction facility and marine terminal located seven kilometres southwest of Squamish, British Columbia on the northwestern shoreline of Howe Sound.

Why is IAAC holding a public comment period?

When the project was approved in 2016, it became subject to legally-binding conditions the proponent, Woodfibre LNG Limited Partnership, must comply with throughout the life of the project, including advising IAAC of proposed changes to the project.

The proponent is proposing to install and operate a second floating worker accommodation vessel (floatel) temporarily on site. It will follow the same mitigation measures and management approach as the first floatel.

How can I participate?

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the draft analysis of these proposed changes, which includes proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. Please note that this comment period is strictly for the proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. The project approval cannot be amended.

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on September 18, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80600). IAAC's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project change are also available on the Registry.

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit IAAC's website at canada.ca/iaac.

