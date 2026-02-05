Public notice - Comments Invited and Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (the proponent) is proposing the construction, operation, and decommissioning of a new open-pit nickel mine, located approximately 80 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office (the EAO) invite you to:

Review and provide feedback on the Initial Project Description or the Summary document; and

Provide comments as to whether the EAO should conduct the project assessment on behalf of IAAC, meeting both federal and provincial legislative requirements

The comment period runs from February 5, 2026, to March 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Where to comment:

Federal: Project Registry Homepage Email [email protected] to provide input in a different format

Provincial: engage.eao.gov.bc.ca/BaptisteNickel-EE By mail: Baptiste Nickel Project, PO box 9426, Stn Prov Govt, Victoria, B.C. V8W 9V1



Comments need to be submitted only once, either to IAAC or the EAO, to be considered in both federal and provincial assessment processes. Comments are considered public and will be published online. Feedback sent to IAAC may be submitted in English or French.

Information sessions

IAAC and the EAO will be hosting the following information sessions to learn about the project:

In-person: February 18, 2026, from 2:30 to 6:00 p.m. PST Location: Fort St. James Community Centre (190 Stuart Dr E, Fort St James, BC V0J 1P0)

Virtual: February 24, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST

Register at: engage.eao.gov.bc.ca/BaptisteNickel-EE

French sessions available upon request.

Participant funding

IAAC supports participation in assessments through its Participation Funding Program. Visit the Project Registry Homepage to learn about and apply for funding to support your participation in the planning phase of the assessment (application deadline: March 9, 2026).

Questions about the program should be directed to [email protected] or 1-866-582-1884.

Substitution request

The Government of British Columbia has requested that if a federal impact assessment is required, the process be substituted to the province. If the federal Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature grants the request, the EAO would conduct the project's impact assessment on behalf of IAAC, meeting both federal and provincial legislative requirements. IAAC is seeking your comments on this request.

Additional information

For more information on IAAC, the project, and the federal review process, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the project and the provincial assessment process, visit gov.bc.ca/eao.

