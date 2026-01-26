OTTAWA, ON, January 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, issued her Decision Statement for the Eskay Creek Revitalization Project (the project), determining that the project's benefits outweigh its potential negative impacts within areas of federal jurisdiction. This "one project, one review" assessment was made possible by a substituted impact assessment conducted by the Government of British Columbia under the Impact Assessment Cooperation Agreement Between Canada and British Columbia in collaboration with the Tahltan Nation.

The project, an open-pit gold and silver mine proposed by Eskay Creek Mining Limited, is expected to offer significant economic opportunities, creating more than 700 jobs and driving economic growth in northern British Columbia.

The Government of Canada is confident that the project's design, which incorporates rigorous environmental safeguards and was the subject of thorough Indigenous engagement, along with legally binding conditions in the Decision Statement and regulatory mechanisms, will successfully mitigate or avoid potential negative impacts in federal jurisdiction.

These include measures to reduce adverse effects on fish and fish habitat, migratory birds, and transboundary water; safeguard Indigenous health and socio-economic conditions; and protect cultural heritage and traditional land use. The proponent must also accommodate potential impacts on the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Government of Canada worked in close partnership with British Columbia and the Tahltan Nation to improve coordination and minimize duplication, in line with the principles of the British Columbia-Canada Commitment Statement on Coordination on Permitting for Critical Mineral Projects. This collaboration streamlined federal conditions by leveraging provincial mechanisms and relying on the best-placed regulator to manage key effects. These efforts reduced regulatory overlap while ensuring that all effects within federal jurisdiction were properly addressed.

The thorough assessment of this project's potential adverse effects in areas of federal jurisdiction, supported through western science, Indigenous Knowledge, and public input, has led to a well-designed project that will benefit Canadians. Responsible resource development like this is what Canada needs to build a stronger, more competitive, and prosperous economy for Canadian workers.

Quote

"The Eskay Creek Revitalization Project is another great example of how cooperation with First Nations and provincial governments can accelerate development while continuing to protect the environment and uphold Indigenous Rights."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick Facts

B.C.'s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) conducted the assessment on behalf of the federal government under the substitution provisions of the IAA, reflecting both Governments' commitment to "one project, one review." This is the second substituted assessment to be completed under both the amended Impact Assessment Act (2024) and B.C.'s Environmental Assessment Act (2018), and was carried out under the Impact Assessment Cooperation Agreement Between Canada and British Columbia.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada collaborated closely with federal permitting departments during the substituted assessment to identify the permits required for construction. By prioritizing this work early, Canada strengthened certainty, predictability, and transparency around the federal regulatory authorizations needed for the project to move forward. This proactive approach also enhanced the development of the Impact Assessment report and conditions, as well as Crown consultations. These early determinations were essential for effective project planning, meaningful engagement, and building investor confidence.

Canada, B.C., and Tahltan Central Government worked collaboratively to facilitate an efficient assessment process for the project, in alignment with each jurisdiction's requirements and the Declaration Act Consent Decision-Making Agreement for Eskay Creek Project , which recognizes Tahltan Nation's consent-based decision-making role.

The assessment process was informed by consultation with Gitanyow Nation, Métis Nation British Columbia, Nisg̱a'a Nation, Tahltan Central Government, and Tsetsaut / Skii km Lax Ha Nation.

The Nisga'a Final Agreement (the Treaty) is the first modern treaty in B.C. and contains specific and unique provisions for environmental assessments that are in addition to the requirements of the IAA and B.C.'s Environmental Assessment Act (2018). The assessment incorporated the requirements under Chapter 10 of the Treaty and the Minister issued a Project Recommendation alongside her decision under the IAA.

This is also the first project assessment to include and undergo the Gitanyow Nation Wilp Sustainability Assessment Process which marks a new and novel approach to incorporating Indigenous Knowledge and studies into a project assessment.

Associated Links

Follow us on X: @IAAC_AEIC #EskayCreek

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Keean Nembhard Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Nature 343-552-2387 [email protected] RelationsImpact Assessment Agency of Canada 343-549-3870 [email protected]