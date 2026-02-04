OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) announced today that the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature has determined that the Project 6 - All-season Road Linking Manto Sipi Cree Nation, Bunibonibee Cree Nation, and God's Lake First Nation in Manitoba is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 (CEAA 2012), taking into account the implementation of mitigation measures. This ministerial decision was informed by the conclusions of the project's Environmental Assessment Report prepared by IAAC.

The project, a proposed 141-kilometre all-season road designed as a two-lane gravel public highway located on the east side of Lake Winnipeg, was subject to a robust federal review based on scientific evidence and Indigenous Knowledge. The project would consist of three interconnected road sections beginning at the reserve boundaries of Manto Sipi Cree Nation, Bunibonibee Cree Nation, and God's Lake First Nation, connecting the three communities. It would also include the construction of two bridges over God's River and Magill Creek. The road will provide improved, safe and more reliable transportation services between these remote communities. In addition, it will provide local jobs, training and economic opportunities.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring proposals like this move forward in a way that is sustainable and protects the environment. As a result, the Decision Statement issued today establishes legally binding conditions with which Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure, as the proponent, must comply throughout the project's life.

These conditions include measures to reduce environmental effects on Indigenous Peoples that live in and use the area - reducing impacts to their health and socio-economic conditions, physical and cultural heritage, sites of significance, and current use of lands and resources for traditional purposes. The measures also aim to reduce effects on fish and fish habitat, federal lands, and migratory birds. For example, the proponent will be required to implement measures to control erosion, runoff, and sedimentation to protect fish and fish habitat. The proponent will also be responsible for developing a follow-up program to verify the accuracy of the environmental assessment and the effectiveness of mitigation measures, including monitoring noise, vibration levels, and air quality to ensure the health of Indigenous Peoples.

The Government of Canada thanks all participants for their comments throughout the environmental assessment process, as well as the various experts involved for their robust, scientific advice. The proponent will still be required to obtain any necessary authorizations and permits.

Scientific advice and technical expertise during the assessment was provided by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Health Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, Transport Canada, and Natural Resources Canada. IAAC also worked closely with Manitoba Environment and Climate Change to coordinate the federal and provincial environmental assessment processes, to the extent possible, including information sharing.

The involvement of Indigenous groups throughout the life cycle of the project is a top priority. This is why many of the legally binding conditions require the proponent to consult them as part of the implementation of those conditions. This ongoing involvement will ensure that their rights, interests, and Indigenous Knowledge are considered and respected as the project advances.

The project will be subject to oversight throughout its life cycle. IAAC will verify compliance with the conditions in the Minister's Decision Statement over the course of all project phases. Any proposed changes to the project will need to be submitted to IAAC for review before being implemented.

