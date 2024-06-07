VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Wondershare Filmora, a leading video editing software, is thrilled to announce a brand-new collaboration with NVIDIA, bringing HDR (High Dynamic Range) video playback and exporting capabilities to its users. This innovative partnership leverages NVIDIA's cutting-edge RTX Video technology to deliver a video editing experience like no other. With this new feature, Filmora users equipped with GeForce RTX GPUs and HDR screens can effortlessly transform SDR videos into HDR, offering a far greater depth of color. This feature enhances the visual appeal of videos and ensures high-quality final output that is suitable for the best monitors available today.

Wondershare Filmora Teams Up with NVIDIA to Introduce RTX Video HDR to Content Creators

Wondershare Filmora's collaboration with NVIDIA underscores both companies' commitment to driving innovation in the video editing industry. By leveraging NVIDIA's RTX Video technology, Filmora provides users with a powerful tool that simplifies the HDR conversion process, making it accessible to professional editors and amateur enthusiasts.

We're excited to partner with NVIDIA to introduce HDR video capabilities to Filmora," said Wade, Senior Vice President of Wondershare Filmora. "This collaboration grants content creators enhanced post-production flexibility, enabling them to achieve their desired artistic effects with stunning detail. Filmora consistently strives to incorporate cutting-edge AI technologies to expedite content creation and deliver cinematic-quality results. With the addition of HDR support, Filmora maintains its position as a trailblazer in video editing software, enabling creators to elevate the quality of their work to unprecedented levels."

With HDR, Filmora users will be better equipped to create high-quality content and a more lifelike and immersive visual experience. This technology provides a more realistic and captivating viewing experience, ideal for gaming videos, travel vlogs, or event filmmaking. HDR enables vibrant color reproduction, enhances the sense of depth and 3D in images and videos, and allows audiences to feel more connected to the content.

With the new HDR feature release set for late June, Wondershare Filmora remains committed to revolutionizing content creation with AI technology through continuous collaborations with industry giants like NVIDIA. Adding HDR support is just one of the many ways Filmora enhances creative freedom for millions of users worldwide and delivers immersive experiences to viewers globally.

About Filmora

Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface. With advanced AI functions, over 220,000 creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, you have everything you need to perfect your creative vision. Filmora is available on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. To try it for free, visit filmora.wondershare.com. Follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube , TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook to learn more.

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

