Wondershare Filmora Partners with Microsoft to Redefine Intelligent Video Editing at Microsoft Build 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Wondershare's flagship video creativity software, Filmora, made its debut at Microsoft Build 2025 as a featured Keynote partner that leverages the new API for semantic search and knowledge retrieval to build a natural language search and RAG (retrieval-augmented generation) scenarios in Filmora with its custom data including effects, filters and music clips. This live demonstration marks a new milestone and a major upgrade to its AI editing assistant, AI Mate, expected to release later this year, where Filmora users will soon be able to learn new features and apply them automatically – completely locally on the Windows Copilot+ PCs even when disconnected from the internet.

"By deeply integrating Microsoft's latest APIs for semantic search and knowledge retrieval, creators will no longer need to memorize complex terms or manually connect editing steps. Instead, they simply enter prompts like 'make my video look vintage' and AI Mate would immediately make recommendations such as adding a 'Vintage 1950' filter, a '16mm film shake' effect, and a 'jazz piano' background track. This made editing tasks much simpler for Filmora users in just one click", said Luyan Zhang, Product Manager at Wondershare.

Another key highlight of the upgrade is the integration of Microsoft's Phi Silica, a cutting-edge local language model, directly into AI Mate. Supported by on-device NPU acceleration, this enables Filmora to process natural-language instructions in multiple languages with remarkable accuracy—even PC users are offline while traveling on airplanes or to remote locations with no internet. By eliminating dependence on cloud connectivity or AI user credits, creators gain truly borderless freedom to create, anytime and anywhere with enhanced privacy and reduced cost.

In addition, Filmora leverages Windows 11's NPU+GPU hybrid architecture to optimize performance across diverse hardware configurations. Several advanced AI features, including Video Enhancer, now support local processing. This allows users to enhance low-resolution videos by recovering fine details—such as skin texture and fabric patterns—without compromising speed or relying on cloud services.

"The AI era is reshaping the global video creation landscape across software, hardware, and ecosystems. We are committed to our mission of making the world more creative by partnering with industry leaders like Microsoft to improve video editing workflows through AI-powered app experiences for creators worldwide." said Felix Lin, Assistant Vice President at Wondershare. "As a global leader in AI-driven creative solutions, Wondershare democratizes video editing, empower users of all skill levels to explore a future of boundless creativity and artistic freedom."

About Filmora

Launched in 2015, Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface, and has attracted a cumulative global user base of nearly 300 million across 150+ countries and regions. With advanced AI features boosting content generation and editing and over 2.3 million creative assets, Filmora stands out as a leader in video editing software. Consistently introducing innovative tools, it enhances video creation and makes the process more efficient and accessible for all skill levels.

About Wondershare Technology

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

