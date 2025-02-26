Wondershare Filmora Adds Support for the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs features, Powering Professional-Grade Video Editing

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in digital creativity solutions, is thrilled to announce that its popular video editing software, Wondershare Filmora, now supports the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. As one of the first video editing software to support this cutting-edge technology, Wondershare Filmora aims to bring pro-grade video editing capabilities to a wider audience.

With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, Wondershare Filmora users can experience professional-grade editing on consumer hardware. With three dedicated encoders on GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs and two on the GeForce RTX 5080 and 5070 Ti GPUs, video export speeds in Wondershare Filmora are up to 1.4 times faster than the previous generation. Additionally, hardware acceleration enabled by the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs supports the new NVIDIA AV1 Ultra High Quality mode that allows for a 10% improvement in video quality (measured in BD-BR PSNR). This mode is also enabled for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

"Wondershare is committed to collaborating with industry leaders like NVIDIA to unlock the full potential of software and hardware synergy," said Steven Lin, Supervisor of Wondershare Filmora. "Our vision is to empower creators to express their ideas freely and efficiently while exploring new possibilities in video editing. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering professional-grade tools to a global audience."

About Wondershare Filmora

Launched in 2015, Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface, and has attracted a cumulative global user base of nearly 300 million across over 150 countries and regions. With advanced AI features and over 2.3 million creative assets, Filmora stands out as a leader in video editing software, continually enhancing the creation process to make it more efficient and accessible for all skill levels.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

