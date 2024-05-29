Wondershare FamiSafe Launches Contest to Empower Parents with Online Safety Tips in the AI Era

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Wondershare FamiSafe, an award-winning parental control app, is leading the online discussion on AI concerns in modern parenting. Parents worldwide are invited to join this discussion to share their opinions and methods on protecting children and teens' safety in the AI-driven digital age.

Recognized for its outstanding features, FamiSafe has become a trusted tool for many concerned parents seeking healthy content protection for their children.

To boost the worldwide vibe on the Online Safety Tips in AI, there will be a$1100 prize for the winner who has the most mindful thoughts shared which will foster the growth of the community. The contest, which runs from May 24, 2024, to June 24, 2024, features a prize pool of $1100, which will be distributed among participants who contribute valuable and sincere advice. As the number of participants increases, the prize pool will be split accordingly, with up to 15 winners and a top prize of $200. Wondershare FamiSafe hopes to see the prize pool fully utilized, underscoring the importance of shared knowledge in safeguarding children online.

Iris L., Wondershare PR Director, stated, "FamiSafe is committed to providing a secure online experience for children, grounded in our core values of Protection, Trust, and Harmony. Our comprehensive safety features are designed to shield children from digital threats, foster trust within families, and promote a harmonious balance between technology and family life. By encouraging balanced digital habits and open communication, FamiSafe helps parents and children navigate the digital world safely and responsibly."

Other than the traditional popular features, such as Screen Time & App Blocker, Web Filter & Safe Search, Smart Schedule & Geofences, Real-time Location & Location History, and Explicit Content Detection, new features recently added include:

SOS Alert: Emergency alert feature to ensure your child's safety.

Snapshots of Kids' Screen: Take snapshots of your child's screen for better monitoring.

About FamiSafe

Wondershare FamiSafe is recognized as the most reliable and intelligent parental control app, offering tools to manage kids' screen time, ensure daily routines, and protect them from inappropriate content across text messages and social networks. The FamiSafe team is dedicated to developing technology solutions that help parents guide their children towards responsible digital citizenship.

FamiSafe is available on Google Play Store and App Store . WIth pricing starting at $9.99. To try it for free, visit famisafe.wondershare.com and follow us on YouTube , TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook to learn more.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and mind mapping, and more. Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

