Women juggling childcare, career, and finances as pandemic reaches one year: CIBC poll

These additional responsibilities extend to household finances. Six out of ten (61 per cent) women polled say they take care of paying the household bills, while a similar number (59 per cent) are in charge of household budgeting. Close to half plan long-term savings goals for their families (49 per cent) and are in charge of deciding how to invest their household's money (48 per cent).

"With household duties rising during the pandemic environment, Canadian women are proving to be the warriors that are carrying their families through these difficult times. It's important to acknowledge the workload women are carrying today, but few have clear plans of their own for savings and retirement, and that could create long-term gaps in their financial well-being," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, CIBC Financial and Investment Advice.

According to the survey, women are involved in financial advisor decisions, such as choosing an advisor and acting as the main point of contact*. However, there is a discrepancy when it comes to their personal finances – 38 per cent do not have an investment portfolio, only 17 per cent report having a clear plan for retirement and a quarter (25 per cent) don't know how much they need in savings to feel financially comfortable.

"Women are clearly taking on a lot of planning for their households, but it is equally important to perform financial self-care and have a plan for reaching their goals. Whether it's saving for the future or investing for retirement, a financial expert can help establish a plan to attain your ambitions," added Ms. Lucreziano.

*CIBC Poll Key Findings

Household responsibilities of Canadian women and men:

"I am mainly responsible for.." Women Men Women Employed Full-time Men Employed Full-time Supervising learning/schoolwork for children 65% 38% 64% 37% Childcare 60% 28% 57% 27% Meal preparation 67% 41% 64% 41% Household cleaning 66% 36% 64% 37% Buying groceries 64% 44% 66% 47% Household budgeting 59% 52% 61% 54% Paying the bills 61% 58% 63% 61% Acting as the main point of contact for financial advisor 56% 62% 62% 66% Choosing a financial advisor 50% 61% 58% 67% Deciding how to invest 48% 57% 54% 61% Long-term savings goals 49% 54% 55% 59%

Personal finances:

Question Women Men Do you have an investment portfolio managed yourself or by someone else? No – 38% No - 29% Do you have a formal, detailed plan for savings, income and lifestyle in retirement? Yes – 17% Yes - 25% How much money in the bank would you need to feel financially comfortable? Don't know - 25% Don't know -17%

From January 27th to January 29th 2021 an online survey of 3,024 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 1.6%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

