MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today Health Canada approval of the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay for human papillomavirus (HPV) testing for the use with self-collected vaginal specimens at home.

Self-collected samples provide an alternative to the traditional Pap test performed by a clinician with a speculum, making cervical cancer screening more accessible. Compared to the traditional Pap test, HPV self-collection is less invasive, more cost-effective, and requires less frequent testing, now recommended every five years. The accuracy of self-collection for HPV is at the same standard as clinician-collected samples, making cervical cancer prevention more accessible, especially to remote, rural, and vulnerable populations. This is critical, considering cervical cancer incidence is three-fold higher in underserved populations in remote communities who have limited access to screening when compared to the general population.

"Self-collection is a game-changer for health equity, as it removes the logistical, financial and psychological barriers many women face when accessing traditional screening methods," stated Ivy Parks, president of BD Canada. "By providing a convenient and reliable option for HPV testing at home, we are not only improving access to care but also empowering women to take proactive steps in managing their health. This innovation is a testament to BD's dedication to breaking down barriers and ensuring all women, regardless of their circumstances, have the opportunity to protect themselves from cervical cancer."

HPV is widely recognized as the most prevalent sexually transmitted infection globally, responsible for roughly 70% of cervical cancers in Canada. With an estimated 16.3 million women aged 15 years and older at risk of developing cervical cancer in the country, the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer recommends that Canada introduce HPV primary screening to replace the Pap test.

In addition to advancing more equitable access to care, BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay is the only Health Canada licensed test that supports self-collection with HPV extended genotyping to measure a woman's true risk for cervical pre-cancer and cancer more precisely. This approval brings Canada one step closer to achieving the collective goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2040 and underscores BD's commitment to advancing women's health. Learn more: https://go.bd.com/cervical_cancer_HPV-31.html

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

