83% Want More Accessible and Less Invasive Testing Options

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced the results of a new survey revealing that 74% of women in Canada have delayed a gynecology visit, with 83% wanting more accessible and less invasive cervical cancer testing options, including at-home self-collection for human papillomavirus (HPV) tests.

In an online survey conducted by The Harris Poll involving more than 500 adult women in Canada, it was found that while 69% of women understand that cervical cancer is preventable through regular screenings, over half (58%) postponed visiting a gynecologist due to fear or discomfort. Moreover, 62% of respondents reported being unsure about how often they should be screened for cervical cancer.

In an online survey conducted by The Harris Poll involving more than 500 adult women in Canada, it was found that while 69% of women understand that cervical cancer is preventable through regular screenings, over half (58%) postponed visiting a gynecologist due to fear or discomfort. Moreover, 62% of respondents reported being unsure about how often they should be screened for cervical cancer.

"The fact that women are skipping this potentially life-saving screening due to fear makes it clear that the health system needs to make the process more comfortable, equitable and accessible," said Dr. Jeff Andrews, a board-certified OB/GYN physician and Vice President, Medical Affairs at BD. "HPV self-collection at-home reduces both the discomfort and time associated with a pelvic exam and is a critical step forward in cervical cancer screening."

"Self-collection at home for HPV testing is a game-changer in the fight against cervical cancer," said Ivy Parks, President of BD-Canada. "By empowering individuals to collect their own samples, we are removing significant barriers to screening and making it easier for individuals to take control of their health. This initiative is vital in our efforts to ensure cervical cancer prevention becomes a reality for all."

Compared to the traditional Pap test, HPV self-collection is less invasive, more cost-effective, and requires less frequent testing, now recommended every five years. The accuracy of self-collection for HPV is at the same standard as clinician-collected samples, making cervical cancer prevention more accessible, especially to remote, rural, and vulnerable populations. 90% of surveyed women were not aware that Pap tests are not the most accurate test for detecting cervical cancer.

The BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay is approved by Health Canada for at-home self-collection, and it identifies more individual strains of HPV than any other test. Being able to identify more individual types of HPV means that clinicians can track those types across a patient's visits to more effectively manage high-risk cases and better guide follow-up for low-risk patients. This targeted approach helps ensure that women and people with a cervix receive the most appropriate care for their situation and avoid return visits to the doctor's office for invasive tests that may not be necessary.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a woman dies of cervical cancer every two minutes. HPV is widely recognized as the most prevalent sexually transmitted infection globally, responsible for roughly 70% of cervical cancers in Canada. With an estimated 16.3 million women aged 15 years and older at risk of developing cervical cancer in the country, the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer recommends that Canada introduce HPV primary screening to replace the Pap test.

Guidelines from a growing number of international agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the American Cancer Society (ACS), the American Society for Coloscopy and Cervical Pathology (ASCCP) are recommending self-collection for HPV screening as well as tests that offer Extended Genotyping capabilities.

This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of BD among 501 women ages 18+ residing in Canada (November 27-December 3, 2024). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the full sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.9 percentage points for the Canada sample.

For the complete research method and additional survey results, please contact [email protected].

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson

Contacts:



Media Investors

Ozgur Uzun

Senior Manager, Communications

365.440.1930

[email protected] Adam Reiffe Sr. Director, Investor Relations 201.847.6927 [email protected]



SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)