On February 21, at the Montréal Science Centre

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Presented by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in collaboration with UQAM's Faculty of Science, Women and Girls of Science will welcome families on Saturday, February 21 for a day of hands-on science and fun. Held in connection with the UN's International Day of Women and Girls of Science, this inclusive, hands-on event invites participants--boys included!--to explore, experiment and engage directly with inspiring women working in a wide range of scientific fields. Join us at the Montréal Science Centre for a day of discovery!

Now in its 9th edition, the event aims to advance gender equity in STEM by highlighting strong female role models and encouraging both girls and boys to see themselves in future science and technology careers. Visitors can enjoy more than 35 engaging activities and meet 20 participating organizations during an immersive day that opens the door to the world of science and technology!

A series of inspiring talks

Host of Télé-Québec's hit show Le safari de Joanie, Joanie Lamoureux brings audiences face to face with the animal world, bringing curiosity, science and education together. Her keynote talk, Exploring the Animal World, will be presented in the IMAX®TELUS Theatre, where she will offer behind-the-scenes insights into her work as an animal health technician. The presentation will also give audiences a chance to see live animals up close, including birds of prey and Joanie's well-known dog, Susan.

Before the talk, audiences will be invited to a panel conversation with Marie Meloche, Director of Programs at the Jane Goodall Institute, and Teodora Stan, a master's student in environmental science at UQAM and bat specialist. The discussion will be hosted by marine biology expert and science communicator Vikie Pedneault (Biolovik), ensuring a dynamic and accessible exchange for all.

The afternoon program will feature a special talk by Samantha Pelletier-Ouellet, Integration and Test Engineer at ABB, who will reveal how optics-photonics engineering extends the limits of our vision and helps us better understand our universe.

Exhibitions featuring all-new workshops and activities!

Young visitors can enjoy a variety of hands-on workshops, including programming a micro:bit to create a traffic light, a compass, a game, or an emoji, making seed bombs after learning about beekeeping, and creating their own glowing insect.

Throughout the exhibitions, several special workshops will bring the science to life, including:

La Baleine Nomade, where visitors can step inside Tryphon, a life-size sperm whale, to learn about its story, anatomy and way of life

Fabrik 2 exhibition, a tinkering-based experience, presented by Hatch

exhibition, a tinkering-based experience, presented by Hatch A presentation by Science Centre educators to help young people explore the role of animals and biodiversity in ecosystems

A fresh take on the Discovery Space

The AWS team will present AutoClaw, a fully automated claw machine that lets visitors try to grab a plush toy using voice commands or a keyboard. Kids can also create a colour-changing chameleon keychain using UV beads or build a glow-in-the-dark firefly nightlight to discover the magic of bioluminescence, along with many more hands-on surprises along the way.

UQAM will also offer a range of engaging science activities, including watching immune cells at work under a microscope, handling real fossils and observing live insects in a terrarium, giving families a chance to experience nature up close.

Young visitors will also have the chance to meet representatives from 20 participating organizations, including ABB Canada, Hatch, CHU Sainte-Justine, The Neuro, L'Oréal Canada, MDA Space, Polytechnique Montréal, the SAT and Ubisoft. They will discover a wide range of exciting career paths and take part in concrete science experiments, from exploring neuropsychological testing through virtual reality and building a miniature wind turbine to handling a real brain and understanding how the nervous system works.

Working together to inspire the next generation

AWS is renewing its commitment to increasing access to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) and supporting initiatives that promote a more inclusive future workforce.

As collaborating partner, UQAM's Faculty of Science is continuing its work to promote equitable representation of women in science and encourage young people to pursue careers in science and technology.

As part of efforts to improve accessibility, tickets will be made available to community organizations working with youth from underserved communities. All proceeds from this event will support the Montréal Science Centre Foundation's educational mission. Click here to make a contribution.

Admission is at the standard Montréal Science Centre exhibition rate, with an additional $12 per person for Joanie Lamoureux's talk.

To view full event details.

"With Women and Girls of Science, we aim to create a space where science is engaging, accessible, and inspiring. Through hands-on experiences and meaningful encounters with female role models, young people of all genders can find their place in STEM. This edition truly reflects our commitment to making science more inclusive for everyone." -- Cybèle Robichaud, Director of the Montréal Science Centre

"Technology transforms the world when it reflects the diversity of those who create it. At AWS, we're committed to empowering women to lead, innovate, and shape the future of technology. That's why we're proud to support Women and Girls of Science for the fourth year running--championing female talent and diverse perspectives that drive a more innovative, inclusive, and sustainable digital future." – Manon Yelle, AWS Canada Technology Leader

"For the seventh consecutive year, UQAM's Faculty of Science is proud to partner with Women and Girls of Science. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to making science accessible, inspiring, and inclusive for women and girls, and to supporting their journeys in scientific fields." -- Isabelle Marcotte, Vice-Dean for Research, Faculty of Science, UQAM

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, AWS, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

