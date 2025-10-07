FUNNY CREATURES : A Wildly Hair-larious Photo Safari! presented by TELUS starting October 23, 2025 .

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Montréal Science Centre hosts an all-new edition of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards in partnership with Terra Esplêndida, entitled FUNNY CREATURES: A Wildly Hair-larious Photo Safari! This new exhibition opens on October 23, 2025.

Come marvel at 60 photos of animals caught on film in hilarious, adorable, or downright astounding poses, that also take you on a journey across the planet's great ecosystems, from the Earth's polar regions, oceans, and freshwater sites to its tropical forests, savannahs, and temperate and boreal forests.

Presented by TELUS, this exhibition mirrors the international wildlife photography competition that pulls together thousands of new photos every year from around the world and helps raise awareness about the importance of natural habitats for wildlife conservation efforts.

This is a particularly important year as the Science Centre and TELUS both celebrate the 25th anniversary of their brands here in Québec. These celebrations also mark a new chapter in their partnership, with TELUS becoming a major partner and renewing their longstanding engagement in helping make the Science Centre a veritable polestar of wonder and discovery for the whole family.

A New Exhibition With a New Twist!

The exhibition features an all-new quiz, where visitors of any age can test their knowledge of animal sounds and songs. A whimsical, interactive experience full of laughs and learning, wonder and surprise!

"Presenting FUNNY CREATURES: A Wildly Hair-larious Photo Safari! is our chance to offer visitors a fun and meaningful experience with stunning animal photos that bring out smiles and laughter and encourage mindful reflection about the importance of preserving animal habitats. TELUS not only presents this exceptional exhibition but also supports the Science Centre as a major partner, helping make science riveting and accessible for the whole family."

- Cybèle Robichaud, Montréal Science Centre Director

"This is a symbolic year for us as we celebrate our strong presence in Québec, and we are particularly proud to pursue our commitment to the Science Centre. This engagement reflects our profound conviction that promoting science education and making technology accessible are both pillars in building a better tomorrow for ourselves. Our commitment is about stirring the minds of young generations, mobilizing knowledge, inspiring wonder, and propelling the innovators of the future."

- Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS

