Produced by the world-renowned wildlife storytellers at the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Wild Asia opens February 27, 2026, and takes audiences on an extraordinary journey across the continent, from the depths of the Indian Ocean to the peaks of the Himalayas, through the deserts of central Asia and on to the tropical islands of the Pacific. Designed for the giant IMAX screen, the film reveals spectacular landscapes and rare, never-before-seen animal behaviours in a fully immersive experience for audiences of all ages.

Beyond the screen: Interactive exhibitions

After the movie, the adventure continues in the interactive exhibitions of the Montréal Science Centre. Designed for all ages, they give children and adults plenty of opportunities to nurture their curiosity and experience the wonder of hands-on discovery throughout the day. Highlights include:

Funny Creatures--From March 2 to 8, between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., families are invited to meet Quebec wildlife ambassadors up close in a fun, exclusive activity led by the Zoo Ecomuseum ! During a playful, experiential activity, you will meet a bird of prey, a turtle, a snake and an amphibian, and learn about their stories, unique adaptations and role in the natural world.

families are invited to meet Quebec wildlife ambassadors up close in a fun, exclusive activity led by the ! During a playful, experiential activity, you will meet a bird of prey, a turtle, a snake and an amphibian, and learn about their stories, unique adaptations and role in the natural world. Nanualuk --Journey into the Great Canadian North in search of the legendary polar bear Nanualuk, and uncover the cultural richness and natural wonders of the Inuit world.

--Journey into the Great Canadian North in search of the legendary polar bear Nanualuk, and uncover the cultural richness and natural wonders of the Inuit world. Fabrik2--Test your ideas in this tinkering-based experience that invites visitors of all ages to explore a broad range of scientific principles.

Families can also explore several other popular interactive exhibitions, including Mini Mondo , a playful space designed for toddlers; Explore , an interactive area focused on scientific experimentation and free play; and Human , an exhibition that delves into the human body and its surprising abilities. Together, these experiences offer everything you need to turn your outing into a full day of play, learning, and shared discovery!

Enhance your visit with a combined cinema and exhibitions offer, available at the ticket office. An ideal way to make the most of spring break and create memorable moments with the family!

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, Amazon Web Services, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

