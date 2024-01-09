WOMEN AND GIRLS OF SCIENCE IS BACK WITH AN EXCITING NEW PROGRAM FOR 2024!

PRESENTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES IN COLLABORATION WITH UQAM'S FACULTY OF SCIENCE

Join us on Saturday, February 10 , for the 7th edition of Women and Girls of Science at the Montréal Science Centre!

The Montréal Science Centre's Women and Girls of Science event – What's it all about?

Organized to mark the United Nations' International Day of Women and Girls in Science, this local event is designed to encourage young girls to explore careers in science and tech. Last year's edition was a roaring success thanks to the newly established collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) which helped attract 3,600 visitors! Taking place on Saturday, February 10 at the Montréal Science Centre, this year's 7th edition will feature another incredible program ! The event is focused on women and girls, but is open to everyone, and will offer visitors four different activity formats:

Talks: Presented from the Science Centre's own IMAX®TELUS theatre, the first two talks (one in English and one in French) will be led by Audrey Dussutour , Research Director at CNRS (France's national scientific research centre) and specialist in animal behaviour and expert in ants and blobs. She will talk to audiences about fascinating acellular organisms known as blobs. The third talk will be given by none other than microbiologist Chloé Savard (aka Tardibabe on social media) who will talk about tardigrades and her interesting career path that took her from music to microscopy. All three talks will be hosted by marine biology expert and comedian Vikie Pedneault (aka Biolovik on social media) who will also host a panel discussion that will feature Nicole Foster (Amazon Web Services' Global Director of AI and ML) and biologist Mégane Déziel, winner of the 2023 UQAM Women in Science Fund's doctoral-level Leadership award. Both will talk about their careers and experiences as women in the world of science and tech .

Workshops: Exciting experiments designed to engage and challenge visitors will be presented by Les Neurones atomiques, Faucon-Éduc and the Centre de démonstration en sciences physiques. Workshops will let visitors explore all sorts of fascinating things like how to dissect disgorged pellets, how electrical circuits work, and how to make and tune a string instrument. Hands-on science for every taste!

Discovery Space: For a full day, nearly two dozen exhibitors including the Canadian Space Agency, Ubisoft, The Neuro, the SAT, and more will welcome young visitors in the Discovery Space to explore code, virtual reality, biology and so much more and offer them unforgettable experiences to inspire them to think about becoming the scientists of tomorrow. The AWS team will help visitors build their own lava lamp and explore density and the chemical reactions it can produce, learn how to make slime and explore the different states of matter and the properties of non-Newtonian fluids, and learn to make their own harmonica and explore the science of sound and vibration.

Demos inside our exhibition halls: UQAM's Faculty of Science will be present in our exhibition halls to wow visitors with riveting scientific demonstrations.

The Science Centre's educators will host a special activity inside the Explore exhibition centred on their experience raising blogs!

will host a special activity inside the exhibition centred on their experience raising blogs! Plus! Top up your visit with the pop-up exhibition about women researchers in comics (called Chercheuses en BD, presented in French) produced by the Montreal Comic Arts Festival, the Consulate General of France in Québec, and the FRQNT (Québec's research fund on nature and technology).

This phenomenal day-long event will feature digital art, biology, chemistry, programming, cosmetics, aerospace science, video games… something for everyone! More details.

Aligned Partners Focused on the Future

For a second year, Amazon Web Services returns as the event's title sponsor in alignment with the mission of its AWS InCommunities program to invest in innovative programs that have a lasting impact on the local communities where AWS builds and operates its data centres. UQAM's Faculty of Science is also back as collaborating partner for the 5th year in a row, reaffirming its commitment to promote gender equity in the fields of science and tech and to its frontline role in educating the scientific leaders of tomorrow.

In an effort to promote accessibility, the event's partners and the Montréal Science Centre Foundation will offer 90 event tickets to organizations working with young girls ages 10 to 17 from less privileged backgrounds to offer them a chance to take part in this exceptional day of science. What's more, all proceeds from the event will go to support the mission and work of the Science Centre Foundation. Click here to make a donation to the Foundation.

"The 7th edition of the Women and Girls of Science is the most ambitious yet. I'm convinced that the event's vibrant content will bring young visitors to aspire to a career in science. A wonderful day filled with discovery and made possible by the support of our strong and purposeful partners."

-Cybèle Robichaud, Montréal Science Centre Director

"The Montréal Science Centre does exceptional work in making science accessible and exciting for young people. AWS is proud to support, for a second consecutive year, the flagship Women and Girls in Science event, helping to ignite the curiosity of the next generation of women leaders in this promising field."

-Réjean Bourgault, Country Leader and Managing Director

"UQAM's Faculty of Science is proud to support this event for the fifth year in a row. Much like our bursary program for women in science, our support is yet another concrete expression of our university's engagement to promoting careers in science and making them more accessible to women."

-Isabelle Marcotte, Assistant Dean of Research, UQAM Faculty of Science

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive approach and for showcasing local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are Amazon Web Services, Énergir, The Beat 92.5, TELUS, and La Presse.

