Woman-Owned Holistic Health Company, Aeryon Wellness, Wins Trailblazer Small Business Award at the CHFA Industry Achievement Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) awarded the coveted Trailblazer Small Business Award to Aeryon Ashlie, founder of Aeryon Wellness , at its 2024 Industry Achievement Awards this past Saturday, September 21.

The CHFA Industry Achievement Awards recognize the best of the best in the natural, organic, and wellness industry, spotlighting emerging Canadian entrepreneurs during CHFA's annual conference and trade show. The Trailblazer Small Business Award recognizes a business that has been operational for less than five years, is captivating industry insiders and consumers and showcasing leadership, innovation, and leading-edge strategies.

Aeryon Wellness is a natural health product (NHP) company focusing on all-natural support supplements specifically formulated for women by women. After spending 25 years struggling with eating disorders, hormonal issues, and an unhealthy relationship with food and body, Ashlie created Aeryon Wellness to help women from all walks of life find sustainable health and wellness.

Aeryon Wellness's mission resonates strongly with recent findings from CHFA's latest research study, highlighting a significant interest in NHPs for women during perimenopause. According to the study, two-thirds of women (65%) believe natural health products are crucial during perimenopause, and 64% would be interested in using a natural product rather than hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to manage symptoms. The study also reveals that hot flashes, sleeplessness, fatigue, aches, and night sweats are the five most commonly experienced symptoms of perimenopause, but virtually all (98%) who are going through it experience at least one symptom. This research confirms the growing demand for natural, effective solutions—an area where Aeryon Wellness is making a meaningful impact.

Aeryon Wellness products include Perimenopause Solutions: Reclaïm Hormonal Support, Lose It: Natural Metabolism Support, So Hormoniöus: Balance Hormones & Manage Blood Sugar, Snooze: Natural Sleep Aid, Wake Më Up: Energy & Cognitive Supplement and many more, encompassing an array of female health and wellness needs with targeted solutions.

For more information, please visit aeryonwellness.com or chfanow.ca/toronto .

About CHFA

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association celebrating 60 years, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.

SOURCE Canadian Health Food Association

For media inquiries, please contact: Chloe Essery | T: 647-274-4314, [email protected]