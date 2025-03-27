Canada's Top Emerging Wellness Brands Face Off To Win Most Innovative Product at CHFA NOW Vancouver

Running from April 25 to 27 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, CHFA NOW is the country's largest bi-annual trade show dedicated to natural, organic, and wellness products.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) announced today the industry-shaking top eight finalists competing in CHFA Launch Pad at next month's CHFA NOW Vancouver. A platform for startups and innovators, CHFA Launch Pad gives award hopefuls the floor to pitch their business for a chance to win the title of Most Innovative Product and a grand prize pack worth over $50,000.

Taking place on April 25 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, each finalist will have two minutes to present their vision to four acclaimed judges. The judging panel will cross-question the contenders before deliberating to crown the ultimate winner. Beyond earning this coveted recognition, CHFA Launch Pad offers an unmatched opportunity for homegrown small businesses to gain exposure, build buzz, and network with industry leaders.

From Nova Scotia to BC, competing for the Most Innovative Product is an all-Canadian lineup that celebrates trailblazing trendsetters in the country's natural, organic, and wellness space:

This year's winner will receive a grand prize pack valued at over $50,000, featuring products and services that will help take their business to the next level, including:

A $5,000 cash prize and $10,000 in advertising from Alive Publishing Group

cash prize and in advertising from Alive Publishing Group A $10,000 consulting package from NielsenIQ

consulting package from NielsenIQ $10,000 in consulting time with Sparks Marketing Communications

in consulting time with Sparks Marketing Communications $12,000 of tailored coaching and advisory services from TruNorth

of tailored coaching and advisory services from TruNorth $10,000 in retail merchandising services from Hive Naturals

in retail merchandising services from Hive Naturals A complimentary one-year CHFA membership

A booth at the next CHFA NOW

Previous winners of CHFA Launch Pad include Partake, The Green Beaver Company, Nuts for Cheese, and LOOP Mission. For more information, please visit chfanow.ca/vancouver/launch-pad .

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.

