The Canadian Health Food Association Releases Key Trends Report Revealing What's Transforming the Natural, Organic and Wellness Industry

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA), Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic, and wellness (NOW) products, released its highly anticipated trend report, The Emerging Trends Shaping the NOW Industry in 2025.

The report explores Canadians' awareness, perceptions, and engagement with global trends that are shaping consumer behaviour and provides a clear view of the future of wellness in Canada. From increasing concerns on climate change to sexual health becoming less taboo — CHFA uncovered what's behind product trends and what will continue to influence them moving forward.

"It was important for us to take a step back to see the larger shifts happening across the globe that are impacting consumer decisions," says VP of Marketing and Communications, Lynsey Walker. "Finding those underlying themes that translate into consumer demand helps CHFA guide our Members and the industry at large on how to strategize in the long term on everything from product innovation to packaging design."

Seven key trends CHFA discovered that are shaping the natural, organic, and wellness industry in 2025 and beyond are:

Rewilding: The belief that "nature knows best" resonates with 77% of Canadians and drives demand for products that work in harmony with nature. The majority of Canadians believe it is important that the brands they purchase are committed to conservation and sustainability. Climate Change: While over half of Canadians seek to purchase products that support the environment, only 44% strongly or somewhat agree that they trust the sustainability claims they see on packaging labels, marketing, or advertising. This influences where consumers spend dollars, indicating a need for brands to show transparency to help close the trust gap. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I): Canadians value brands that authentically represent diversity, whether through product offerings, inclusive marketing, or how they build their team While DE&I efforts have tangible consumer benefits, only 30% of Canadians feel that natural, organic and wellness products are accessible to people of all income levels, highlighting an opportunity for greater economic inclusivity. Sexual Health: 51% of Canadian women are or will experience perimenopause or menopause, and 65% believe natural health products are essential during that time. The growing demand for choosing natural options during all life stages is evident and becoming integral to a broader wellness routine. Modern Beauty: Over half of Canadians (54%) have a skincare routine, with 58% consistently using the same products, suggesting consumers are loyal to the products they trust. Products perceived as safer and more natural are favoured, emphasizing the importance of "clean beauty," which continues to grow with scalp and hair health popularizing. Collective Wisdom: Interest in intergenerational healing methods and knowledge-sharing is growing, with 50% of Canadians interested in using naturopathic medicines alongside Western medical practices. Already, 45% of Canadians are familiar with traditional healing methods like Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine, or Indigenous healing practices, with 62% wanting to learn and pass down traditions to future generations, ensuring cultural knowledge endures. Eight Senses: Consumers are broadening the focus beyond the traditional five senses, embracing concepts like balance, body awareness, and internal sensations, which reflect a deeper connection to the body and overall well-being. The rise of mind-body awareness is prominent not only in bodywork or mindfulness practices and activities (55%) but also through the hands-on experience when discovering new products (46%).

To read the full report, contact [email protected] .

