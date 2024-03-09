WOLFVILLE, NS, March 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Wolfville Curling Club is becoming more energy efficient and accessible after a combined investment of $305,851 from the federal and provincial governments.

Announced by MP Kody Blois, Minister John Lohr, and Betty Mattson, project sponsor of the Wolfville Curling Club's Revitalization Committee, this project will ensure the club can serve the community in a greener and more inclusive way.

The three-year revitalization project includes adding insulation, replacing windows, retrofitting the air and hot water heating system, and installing mini-split heat pumps to make the building more energy efficient. Accessibility improvements include adding a ramp to the main door, replacing the main door with an accessible one, and upgrading the washrooms to current accessibility standards.

Quotes

"The Wolfville Curling Club is an important resource for the town of Wolfville and surrounding communities, welcoming people of all ages and abilities for more than eighty years. The federal government is proud to make investments that support community resources like the Wolfville Curling Club so they can continue to provide opportunities for recreation and community connection."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Wolfville Curling Club is more than just a sports facility. It is a place where community members come together to celebrate a shared passion, where young talent is nurtured, and where the spirit of competition thrives."

John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing on behalf of Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

"The Wolfville Curling Club is pleased that Infrastructure Canada, through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program has recognized and funded the WCC Revitalization initiatives. It took many volunteer hours from our Steering Committee Chair Fred Crouse, Steering committee members Tony Stirling, Ed Peverill, Debbie Boutilier, Project Manager Brian Boutilier, and WCC members to make this happen.

The beneficiaries of this announcement are not only WCC members but the curling community in Nova Scotia, and our many community organizations/partners, who use our facility. Having a recreation and meeting space that is safe, healthy, and accessible allows diverse groups and others to have a place to engage in a unique recreational experience. WCC sincerely appreciates the federal financial commitment which supports our goals of a greener and more inclusive facility."

Betty Mattson, Project Sponsor/Past President of the Wolfville Curling Club

Quick Facts

Infrastructure Canada is investing $272,851 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $33,000 .

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of is investing . This three-year revitalization project has also received support from Employment and Social Development Canada and the Wolfville Curling Club.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

