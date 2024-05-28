WM workers ratify new contract, ending southwestern Ontario strike

STONEY CREEK, ON, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Waste Management Canada Corp. (WM) have ratified a new three-year contract today, ending a nearly month-long strike.

"We're proud of our members for standing up for a healthier work environment," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"WM workers provide skilled and crucial waste management services in the southwestern Ontario region and they're ready to get back to work and serve their communities."

The new contract voted for by Unifor Local 4268 members on May 28, 2024, addresses key areas at the crux of the strike, including forced overtime and better work-life balance.

The company also agreed to meet with the union within six months to discuss bringing in a four-day workweek.

Other gains include wage increases of $1.90 per hour in the first year, $1.25 per hour in year two and $1.15 per hour in year three, which align with the current market value for safety-sensitive workers in this industry. Lead hands will see a 50 cent per hour increase. All members will receive a $300 signing bonus.

"Our committee worked very hard to put parameters around the demands for mandatory overtime that reflected our members' needs for work-life balance," said Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery.

"We all know that work-life balance is important to the vitality of not only the workforce, but contributes to the well-being of workers' families, as well as their mental health."

The 60 Unifor members at Local 4268 began strike action on May 2, 2024, with key issues being forced overtime, lack of work-life-balance and wages.

The members work as WM drivers, mechanics, and technicians, servicing commercial businesses in Stoney Creek, Hamilton, Niagara, Brantford, and surrounding regions. They do not provide residential service.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Unifor National Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at: [email protected] or (416) 938-6157.