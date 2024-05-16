WM's use of scab labour creates massive safety issues

STONEY CREEK, ON, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is extremely concerned about Waste Management Canada Corp. (WM) using managers and outside workers as scab labour and creating safety concerns.

"It is clear by the company's actions that they will resort to any means necessary to try to bust our strike and demands for a fair collective agreement," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"WM's use of unqualified scabs creates a dangerous work environment, and it is our concern as a union that health and safety is at risk as a result."

Scabs are breaking critical rules on the job, which Unifor members would automatically be reprimanded for. This includes covering inside cameras used to monitor drivers, reports of climbing into the clean out area of a truck without securing proper safety locks for moving parts and risking being crushed, and dangerously climbing into waste disposal and recycling bins to remove the contents. In a photo, overhead wires were seen knocked down near a WM truck.

The 60 Unifor members at Local 4268 began strike action on May 2, 2024, with key issues being forced overtime, lack of work-life-balance and wages.

"Our members are qualified and do their jobs diligently with health and safety top of mind," said Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery.

"These reports of scab workers operating heavy machinery or climbing into areas of the truck that can cause bodily harm without proper training are extremely alarming. Instead, WM continues to rule with an iron fist, instead of putting their workers first."

The members work as WM drivers, mechanics, and technicians, servicing commercial businesses in Stoney Creek, Hamilton, Niagara, Brantford, and surrounding regions. They do not provide residential service.

