VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Construction is underway on nearly 100 affordable rental homes, as well as 91 transitional beds for people seeking treatment for addictions through a new withdrawal management centre.

This project is the result of a partnership between the federal government through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Province, through BC Housing, Vancouver Coastal Health, and the City of Vancouver.

Once complete, the new development located at 1636 Clark Dr. and 1321–1395 East 1st Avenue will provide 97 units of affordable rental housing, with other units rented at the low end of market rates. The rental units will be operated by S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Affordable Housing Societies. S.U.C.C.E.S.S. manages and operates more than 900 affordable housing units in 10 locations across Metro Vancouver in collaboration with B.C. Housing and Metro Vancouver municipalities.

Additionally, the project will include a new withdrawal management centre to replace Vancouver Coastal Health's current withdrawal management services facility on East 2nd Avenue. The centre will offer a range of supports and services, acting as a specialized health centre offering on-site and out-patient withdrawal management and sobering services. The centre will also feature academic teaching and research, and provide a learning hub to support staff development, knowledge transfer, and sharing of best practice in withdrawal management and substance use treatment. There are also 51 medically supervised detox beds, 20 sobering beds, and 20 short-term transitional beds, managed by Vancouver Coastal Health, for clients who have completed treatment through the withdrawal management centre.

The new development will also include a space for Indigenous-led programs. This space will focus on Indigenous healing and wellness through employment and alignment with culturally informed treatment.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2028.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$105 million from the federal government, through CMHC's Affordable Housing Fund, including a $7.3 million contribution and a $97.7 million repayable loan

Approximately $32 million through an Affordable Rental Housing grant from the Province, through BC Housing

$18 million contribution of joint funding through the Canada – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy

contribution of joint funding through the – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy $23.2 million from Vancouver Coastal Health, Vancouver General Hospital and VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

from Vancouver Coastal Health, Vancouver General Hospital and VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation Capital funding towards the Indigenous-led program space, provided by the City of Vancouver . The land for the project has been contributed by the City of Vancouver with a value of $16.7M .

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians and residents of Vancouver. We will keep investing in housing projects like this with the province municipal governments, which not only will bring homes but also much-needed social supports as well. We depend on local government partners across the country to work with us to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Everyone needs access to health care, and safe, reliable housing. This multi-use development will not only offer low to middle income people and families a good place to live within their budget, but will also connect people to health care treatment they need to get on a better path. Projects like this are part of the work we are doing to make communities healthier, safer, and more vibrant for everyone." – Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"When people make the courageous decision to reach out for help with substance use, we need services to meet them where they are. For many, withdrawal management is often the first step of their recovery journey. This new facility is going to help more people get the critical supports they need and is another step in our work to expand access to treatment and recovery services in B.C., so people can get the care they need, where and when they need it." – Josie Osborne, Minister of Health

"These homes and the care centre will go a long way to support seniors, adults and families in our community. Through this work, we are helping people access quality and affordable homes, while also providing withdrawal services so people can access the care they need and live full, healthy lives." – Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Strathcona

"We're proud of this investment in the community and look forward to the impact it will have on those taking the next step in their recovery journey. This new centre allows us to wrap health-care services around clients within their community, providing support that will result in more responsive care." – Bob Chapman , Vice President of Vancouver Community at Vancouver Coastal Health

"We're excited to see this project move forward thanks to strong partnerships with the Province, BC Housing, CMHC, and Vancouver Coastal Health. With the City's significant support we're delivering much-needed housing and services - building a more inclusive, supportive Vancouver for everyone." – Ken Sim, Mayor, City of Vancouver

"S.U.C.C.E.S.S. is very proud to be a part of this community development, bringing new affordable housing options to East Vancouver. Since 2008, our non-profit has developed more than 1,100 affordable units across Metro Vancouver. We are committed to helping more people in our province afford a place to call home." – Queenie Choo, CEO, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Affordable Housing Society

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2024 , the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of December 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.87 billion to support the creation of almost 42,000 units and the repair of over 168,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 2026 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements opened on November 22 .

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Vancouver Coastal Health will manage operations of the withdrawal management centre.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

To learn more about BC Government's new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including almost 10,000 homes in Vancouver .

