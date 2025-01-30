With the Rollout of Millions of Integrated Smartphones, MiMedia Expands Its Commitment with AppLovin's AI Powered Solutions Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia", "Company") will expand its commitment to AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), a leading marketing platform that provides end-to-end software and AI powered solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences.

As millions of new smartphones rollout with the MiMedia consumer cloud embedded, the Company is making moves to optimize monetization across its broad and growing advertising platform.

Stated Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia, "As millions of new smartphones ship, all fully embedded with the MiMedia consumer cloud platform, it is vitally important to be working with companies that can help MiMedia handle our projected strong growth. We have found AppLovin to be an amazing platform for the rapid expansion of our in-app advertising capabilities. We have been quite pleased with the results seen so far, as our team continues to work with AppLovin. AppLovin is making tremendous strides to customize their AI-powered solutions to optimize monetization for the mobile advertising inventory.

Mr. Giordano continued, "Optimization of the mobile advertising revenue stream within the MiMedia cloud platform is vitally important to our overall success. AppLovin has proven to be a great partner resource in helping us achieve solid ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) metrics. We look forward to what the future with AppLovin will be, as our team is committed towards achieving full utilization of their powerful platform in order to ensure that we meet our expanding advertising offerings and projections."

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc provides an AI based next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement, many of which are based on advanced and proprietary AI technologies. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world. For more information about MiMedia, visit: www.mimedia.com.

About AppLovin: AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The for-ward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE MiMedia

For further information, please contact MiMedia Investor Relations at [email protected] or +34 677 38 52 51.