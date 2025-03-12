MiMedia Issues Update and Observations from Industry Leading Mobile World Congress Conference in Barcelona, Spain

New Upside with US OEM Partner Orbic to Build and Sell Popular Caterpillar Branded Rugged Device Product Line

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) "MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to provide an update and some observations from last week's Mobile World Congress ("MWC") Conference in Barcelona, having just returned from the event.

Chris Giordano, MiMedia's CEO, summarized: "We were thrilled to meet with a few of our existing partners that attended Mobile World Congress and all of them expect a strong 2025. Most notably, we spent time with our US based OEM partner Orbic. Orbic showcased their impressive new line of smartphones slated for release globally in 2025 that will include MiMedia as the default media gallery."

Orbic also featured a new line of Caterpillar branded "rugged devices", including smartphones and tablets, and noted in several interviews at the show that they will now manufacture and sell Caterpillar rugged devices to the global market. Rugged devices are mobile devices built to withstand harsh environments with integrated features, such as Bluetooth, walkie-talkie, data/voice communication, GPS tracking and Wi-Fi, ideal for industries like construction, emergency services, hospitality and emergency response.

Mr. Giordano added, "Caterpillar is a big win for Orbic and MiMedia, as it is believed that the rugged smartphone market hit $1.3 Billion in 2024 and analysts project that market can grow to $3.7 Billion by 20331. Caterpillar has built a strong following in this market category. Now partnering with Orbic, Caterpillar should continue to expand its strong market position and MiMedia is excited to be part of this growth going forward. As this new line rolls out later this year, the new devices will add to our 35 million plus smartphones already contracted with our partners to be deployed over the next 24 months."

Mr. Giordano continued, "In addition to the exciting Orbic and Caterpillar news, we had a highly successful conference. Our business development team conducted a full slate of meetings each of the four days of the conference, meeting with a number of leading global OEMs and Telcos. We received a strong reception to the MiMedia platform, our AI driven technology and our high value proposition for consumers and their Telco and OEM service providers, which are also our target partners. We believe MiMedia is well positioned to sign a number of new partners in the coming months that can deploy as early as next quarter with MiMedia integrated."

Mr. Giordano finally added, "From a market trend perspective, one takeaway from the week was the growing role of AI in our industry. Given our years developing our patented, proprietary tech platform and the strength of our AI offering, we feel solid about our competitive advantages with AI and will continue to add additional AI driven features to extend our market lead."

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc provides an AI based next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement, many of which are based on advanced and proprietary AI technologies. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world. For more information about MiMedia, visit: www.mimedia.com.

