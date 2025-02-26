ArcStone Securities Issues Investment Profile on MiMedia

"Investors Have a Unique Opportunity to be Part of a Company Poised for Significant Revenue Growth and Market Leadership"

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3, "MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to announce that our Company is the subject of the most recent edition of ArcStone Securities' "Exclusive Investment Insight" reports.

The full report can be found on the MiMedia Investor Relations portal by pressing: Click Here.

MiMedia CEO Chris Giordano stated, "We enjoyed our recent discussions with the ArcStone team in Toronto and appreciated their strong understanding of MiMedia's leadership position in the consumer cloud market, driven by our patented suite of AI led, cloud platform solutions. After our meetings, the ArcStone team produced an independent, in-depth corporate overview of the MiMedia business and investment opportunity for distribution. We feel this report provides a concise and objective overview of MiMedia."

Mr. Giordano continued, "We were thrilled by the reception and interest in MiMedia's story during recent road show presentations in Toronto. The investment community understood well that major telcos and smartphone manufacturers around the world now realize the enormous revenue generating opportunities within smartphones. MiMedia's unique value proposition and platform can help these market leaders capitalize on the powerful revenue opportunity happening from cloud. I think the ArcStone report does an excellent job of illustrating that message."

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc provides an AI based next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement, many of which are based on advanced and proprietary AI technologies. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world. For more information about MiMedia, visit: www.mimedia.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The for-ward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE MiMedia

For further information, please contact MiMedia Investor Relations at [email protected] or +34 677 38 52 51.