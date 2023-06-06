The Brand Expands its Chicken Sandwich Platform with its Permanent Addition of The Blackened Chicken Sandwich

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Popeyes® announces there is now a sandwich for everyone, everyday with the Blackened Chicken Sandwich hitting restaurants across the US and Canada. The breading-free, flavour-full sandwich is the first permanent addition to the chicken sandwich family since its iconic launch in 2020.

With Popeyes® Blackened Chicken Sandwich, There’s a Sandwich for Everyone, Everyday (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.)

Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich features an antibiotic-free*, whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours, and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun spices, served atop a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun with our house classic or spicy mayo and crunchy barrel-cured pickles. With none of the breading and all of the flavour, the Blackened Chicken Sandwich is perfect for diners seeking a more everyday option. Starting today, guests can get their hands on the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich at restaurants nationwide.

"Popeyes set a new standard with the debut of the Chicken Sandwich, and we're excited to have a brand-new permanent option for Canadians to enjoy with the arrival of the Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich," said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes Canada. "Now our loyal fans will have six Chicken Sandwich options to choose from, all with the irresistible Cajun flavours and boldness they crave."

The full suite of Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches are now available at participating locations across the country. For more information, visit PopeyesChicken.ca.

*As defined by the World Health Organization in Critically Important Antimicrobials for Human Medicine 6th Revision

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

